News

Fort St John RCMP search for man wanted on an unendorsed warrant

Avatar
By Scott Brooks

Must Read

Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Alberta energy ‘war room’ chief apologizes for tweets attacking New York Times

CALGARY — The head of Alberta's $30-million-a-year energy war room is apologizing after the organization posted a lengthy social media...
Read more
Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

‘We’re not giving in,’ Wet’suwet’en hereditary chief says in wake of arrests

VANCOUVER — Hereditary chiefs of the Wet'suwet'en Nation are pledging to continue fighting a natural gas pipeline through their...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Fort St John RCMP search for man wanted on an unendorsed warrant

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Fort St. John RCMP are asking for the public's assistance in locating a wanted...
Read more
Avatar
Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Fort St. John RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a wanted man.

According to RCMP, they are looking for 35-year-old Michael Power.

Police say Power is currently wanted on an un-endorsed warrant for his arrest.

- Advertisement -

RCMP say Power has been formally charged on four counts, which include Break and Enter, Assault with a Weapon, Disguise with Intent and Weapon for Dangerous Purpose.

Power was last seen on February 5 leaving the University of Alberta Hospital in Edmonton and is known to frequent Fort St. John, Kelowna and the Greater Victoria area.

Power is described as:

Advertisement
  • Caucasian male
  • 5’8″
  • 185 lbs
  • Brown hair
  • Blue eyes
  • And has a recent injury to his left hand which may be bandaged

Anyone with information regarding Power’s whereabouts is being asked to call Fort St. John RCMP at 250-787-8100 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

Previous articleMP Bob Zimmer – Weekly Report – Blockades at British Columbia legislature
Next article‘We’re not giving in,’ Wet’suwet’en hereditary chief says in wake of arrests

More Articles Like This

Alberta energy ‘war room’ chief apologizes for tweets attacking New York Times

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
CALGARY — The head of Alberta's $30-million-a-year energy war room is apologizing after the organization posted a lengthy social media response to an article in...
Read more

‘We’re not giving in,’ Wet’suwet’en hereditary chief says in wake of arrests

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
VANCOUVER — Hereditary chiefs of the Wet'suwet'en Nation are pledging to continue fighting a natural gas pipeline through their traditional territory, days after 28...
Read more

16th Annual High on Ice Winter Festival kicks-off this Friday

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Fort St. John's Centennial Park will be bustling this weekend for the 16th Annual High on Ice Winter Festival. Festivities...
Read more

2020 High On Ice Schedule

News Adam Reaburn - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The 2020 High on Ice Winter Fest gets underway this Friday at 4 p.m. The official...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv