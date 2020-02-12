Fort St John RCMP search for man wanted on an unendorsed warrant

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Fort St. John RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a wanted man.
According to RCMP, they are looking for 35-year-old Michael Power.
Police say Power is currently wanted on an un-endorsed warrant for his arrest.
RCMP say Power has been formally charged on four counts, which include Break and Enter, Assault with a Weapon, Disguise with Intent and Weapon for Dangerous Purpose.
Power was last seen on February 5 leaving the University of Alberta Hospital in Edmonton and is known to frequent Fort St. John, Kelowna and the Greater Victoria area.
Power is described as:
- Caucasian male
- 5’8″
- 185 lbs
- Brown hair
- Blue eyes
- And has a recent injury to his left hand which may be bandaged
Anyone with information regarding Power’s whereabouts is being asked to call Fort St. John RCMP at 250-787-8100 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.