Fort St John skaters perform well at Totem Figure Skating Competition

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Figure Skating Club was to the Totem Competition last weekend, February 7 to the 9, at the Pomeroy Sport Centre.

The three-day event saw close to 320 skaters participate in the event, coming from all over the Peace Region and Northern Alberta.

30 skaters from Fort St. John took part and competed in nearly 80 events between the 30 skaters.

- Advertisement -

Skaters with all abilities competed at the Competition in a range of levels from beginner level, Star One, all the way up to intermediate level, Star Ten.

Here are the results for Skater from the Fort St. John Club:

Star 1

Advertisement

Tessa Batten: Bronze Assessment

Jacob Shipalesky: Bronze Assessment

Star 1 Quad Threat

Tessa Batten: Gold Assessment

Kinley Fast: Bronze Assessment

Blayke Fast: Merit Assessment

Zoey Shallow: Silver Assessment

Jacob Shipalesky: Bronze Assessment

Star 2 Girls

Advertisement

Kelsie Hardy: Silver Assessment

Kenzie Schultz: Silver Assessment

Kolby Schultz: Gold Assessment

Cheyanne Ralph: Gold Assessment

Star 2 Boys

Marcus Comer: Merit Assessment

Star 3 Girls

Kendall Fleming: Silver Assessment

Kamryn Fleming: Silver Assessment

Peyton Elliott: Silver Assessment

Advertisement

Star 7 Artistic

Emma Eggimann: 2nd

Emma Shipalesky: 3rd

Haley Patterson: 2nd

Ashlyn Goertzen: 3rd

Star 9 Artistic

Sophie Stevens: 1st

Gold Artistic

Advertisement

Emma Stevens: 2nd

Star 7 Women Short Program

Addison Stone: 5th

Ashlyn Goertzen: 1st

Emma Eggimann: 2nd

Shaye Peebles: 3rd

Star 9 Women Freeskate

Emma Stevens: 1st

Pre Novice Ladies Short Program

Sophie Stevens: 2nd

Star 5 Artistic

Addison Stone: 1st

Shaye Peebles: 1st

Star 5 under 10

Madyn Peebles: 2nd

Star 5 under 13 Freeskate

Addison Stone: 1st

Star 5 13&O

Shaye Peebles: 4th

Emma Shipalesky: 5th

Haley Patterson: 2nd

Star 6 women

Emma Eggimann: 2nd

Ashlyn Goertzen: 2nd

Gold Ladies Freeskate

Emma Stevens: 1st

Pre Novice Ladies Long Program

Sophie Stevens: 2nd

Star 2 Quad Threat

Kelsie Hardy: Silver Assessment

Kenzie Schultz: Bronze Assessment

Cheyanne Ralph: Gold assessment

Kolby Schultz: Gold Assessment

Marcus Comer: Bronze Assessment

Star 3 Quad Threat

Kendall Fleming: Silver Assessment

Peyton Elliott: Gold Assessment

Kamryn Fleming: Gold Assessment

Star 4 U10 Freeskate

Kassia Pajor: 1st

Star 4 U13 Freeskate

Naomi Batten: 1st

Katelynn Hardy: 4th

Emily Brain: 3rd

Claire Thomas: 5th

Star 4 13&O Freeskate

Madeline Perret: 3rd

Showcase 1

Tessa Batten: Silver Assessment

Kelsie Hardy: Gold assessment

Kenzie Schultz: Silver Assessment

Cheyanne Ralph: Silver Assessment

Kolby Schultz: Silver Assessment

Marcus Comer: Silver Assessment

Showcase 2

Peyton Elliott: Gold Assessment

Kendall Fleming: Gold Assessment

Kamryn Fleming: Gold Assessment

Katelynn Hardy: Gold assessment

Kassia Pajor: Gold Assessment

Claire Thomas: Gold Assessment

Naomi Batten: Silver Assessment

Bianca Dante: Bronze Assessment

Emily: Gold Assessment

Madeline Perret: Gold Assessment

Showcase 3

Madyn Peebles: 1st

Star 2/3 Dance

Marcus Comer: Bronze Assessment

Star 4 Elements

Katelynn Hardy: 3rd

Kassia Pajor: 1st

Claire Thomas: 5th

Naomi Batten: 3rd

Madeline Perret: 4th

Emily Brain: 3rd

Star 5 Elements

Madyn Peebles: 1st

Star 6 Elements

Addison Stone: 2nd

Emma Shipalesky: 3rd