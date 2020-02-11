Four patients recovering after contracting coronavirus: Provincial Health Officials

VANCOUVER, B.C. – Provincial Health Officials have provided an update regarding the four confirmed cases of the Coronavirus in British Columbia.

According to a statement released by Health Minister, Adrian Dix, and Provincial Health Officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, B.C. continues to have only four confirmed cases of the coronavirus and report that all four cases are in stable condition and are recovering in isolation at home.

On February 4, the B.C. Centre for Disease Control public health lab identified the second presumed positive test for the coronavirus in B.C.

Then on Thursday, February 6, two additional presumed positive cases were identified in the same household. Samples were sent to the National Microbiology Laboratory in Winnipeg for additional testing, which came back positive for the virus.

The risk of spreading this virus within B.C. is said to still remain low at this time.