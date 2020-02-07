Sports

Four-time Olympic Medalist Denny Morrison announces retirement

By Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – After a 16-year career as a member of the Canadian long track speed skating team, local speed skater, Denny Morrison, has announced his retirement.

33-year-old Morrison, a four-time Olympic medalist, enters retirement as one of the most decorated and inspiring amateur athletes of his generation. Morrison shares the record for most Olympic medals among Canadian male long track speed skaters with the legendary Gaétan Boucher.

He debuted on the World Cup circuit in 2003 and went on to win an impressive 68 medals, including 21 gold, 29 silver and 18 bronze. 15 of those World Cup medals were in the team pursuit.

As a 20-year-old at Turin 2006, he won a silver medal as part of the team pursuit squad that included Arne Dankers, Steven Elm, Jason Parker and Justin Warsylewicz. Four years later, he captured team pursuit gold on home soil at Vancouver 2010 with teammates Mathieu Giroux and Lucas Makowsky.

Morrison also won a pair of individual medals at Sochi 2014, silver in the 1000m and bronze in the 1500m.

Speed Skating Canada is set to honour Morrison at the Olympic Oval this Saturday, February 8 as part of this weekend’s ISU World Cup in Calgary.

Morrison’s full story can be found on Speed Skating Canada’s website.

