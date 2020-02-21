News

Fourth place finish for Fort St. John athlete in Badminton

Adam Reaburn
By Adam Reaburn
Dyson Felix - B.C. Winter Games Society

SportsScott Brooks - 0

Sophie Stevens places 16th in Pre-Novice Women Figure Skating event at BC Winter Games

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The first day of Figure Skating at the 2020 B.C. Winter Games wrapped up...
SportsScott Brooks - 0

Michael Ryder of Dawson Creek earns bronze in Special Olympics 222m Men Short Track

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Another medal has been added to Zone 8, Caribou-Northeast as an athlete picked up...
NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

Fourth place finish for Fort St. John athlete in Badminton

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Fort St. John’s Dyson Felix has finished fourth in the boys single...
Adam Reaburn
Adam Reaburnhttps://energeticcity.ca/
Adam moved to Fort St. John in 2004 and he now owns both Moose FM and Energeticcity.ca

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Fort St. John’s Dyson Felix has finished fourth in the boys single badminton competition.

On Friday during the first day of competition, Felix finished in fourth after losing in the semi-final to Ken Yang from Zone 6, Vancouver Island-Central Coast.

Felix told the B.C. Winter games says he is always in search of time to play badminton and would like to see a larger badminton community develop in Fort St. John.

Felix will now compete in the Team event on Saturday at Ma Murray Community School.

The team event will start at 8:30 Saturday and will wrap up with the finals on Sunday starting at 8:30 on Sunday.

