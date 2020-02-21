Fourth place finish for Fort St. John athlete in Badminton

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Fort St. John’s Dyson Felix has finished fourth in the boys single badminton competition.

On Friday during the first day of competition, Felix finished in fourth after losing in the semi-final to Ken Yang from Zone 6, Vancouver Island-Central Coast.

Felix told the B.C. Winter games says he is always in search of time to play badminton and would like to see a larger badminton community develop in Fort St. John.

Felix will now compete in the Team event on Saturday at Ma Murray Community School.

The team event will start at 8:30 Saturday and will wrap up with the finals on Sunday starting at 8:30 on Sunday.

