NewsSports

Fun and excitement at 2020 BC Winter Games Opening Ceremony

Avatar
By Scott Brooks
Recently retired Canadian Olympic Speed Skater Denny Morrison lit the tourch to signify the official start of the 2020 B.C. Winter Games. Photo by Scott Brooks

Must Read

NewsScott Brooks - 0

Fun and excitement at 2020 BC Winter Games Opening Ceremony

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The North Peace Arena was buzzing with fun and excitement on Thursday night as...
Read more
Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Feds hope to meet with Wet’suwet’en chiefs and negotiate end to blockades

OTTAWA — Traditional chiefs from British Columbia at the heart of the Coastal GasLink pipeline protest are now in...
Read more
SportsScott Brooks - 0

Huskies Player of the Week: Jared Loewen

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - This week’s Huskies Player of the Week is #23 Defenseman Jared Loewen. Each week, a...
Read more
Avatar
Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The North Peace Arena was buzzing with fun and excitement on Thursday night as Fort St. John welcomed athletes to the Energetic City at the Opening Ceremony for the 2020 B.C. Winter Games.

Over 1,500 young athletes filled the North Peace Arena as they were welcomed by a number of dignitaries such as Fort St. John Mayor Lori Ackerman and recently retired Canadian Olympic Speed Skater Denny Morrison.

The crowd was also entertained throughout the evening by many local dancers such as cheer, Highland, Irish, and Native dancing.

- Advertisement -

Denny Morrison was also involved with the lighting of the torch to signify the official start of the Winter Games.

The 2020 B.C. Winter Games is taking place now until Sunday, February 23, in Fort St. John.

For the full Winter Games schedule, you can find it at energeticcity.ca.

Advertisement

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Previous articleFeds hope to meet with Wet’suwet’en chiefs and negotiate end to blockades

More Articles Like This

Feds hope to meet with Wet’suwet’en chiefs and negotiate end to blockades

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
OTTAWA — Traditional chiefs from British Columbia at the heart of the Coastal GasLink pipeline protest are now in eastern Ontario, where federal cabinet...
Read more

Huskies Player of the Week: Jared Loewen

Sports Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - This week’s Huskies Player of the Week is #23 Defenseman Jared Loewen. Each week, a different player from the Huskies...
Read more

Higher oilsands volumes drive beat as Inter Pipeline reports $100M Q4 income

News Canadian Press - 0
CALGARY — Inter Pipeline Ltd. is crediting strong results from its oilsands transport system, as well as high utilization of its bulk petroleum storage...
Read more

NWJHL playoffs start off strong for JDA County Kings and Dawson Creek Junior Canucks

Sports Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Now that the regular-season action has wrapped up, the playoffs for the NWJHL have begun. The first game of the...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv