Fun and excitement at 2020 BC Winter Games Opening Ceremony

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The North Peace Arena was buzzing with fun and excitement on Thursday night as Fort St. John welcomed athletes to the Energetic City at the Opening Ceremony for the 2020 B.C. Winter Games.

Over 1,500 young athletes filled the North Peace Arena as they were welcomed by a number of dignitaries such as Fort St. John Mayor Lori Ackerman and recently retired Canadian Olympic Speed Skater Denny Morrison.

The crowd was also entertained throughout the evening by many local dancers such as cheer, Highland, Irish, and Native dancing.

Denny Morrison was also involved with the lighting of the torch to signify the official start of the Winter Games.

The 2020 B.C. Winter Games is taking place now until Sunday, February 23, in Fort St. John.

For the full Winter Games schedule, you can find it at energeticcity.ca.