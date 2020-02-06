Sports

Gardner busy preparing for return to the PBR Global Cup USA

Avatar
By Scott Brooks

Gardner busy preparing for return to the PBR Global Cup USA

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Professional Bull Rider, Jake Gardner, is busy preparing for his return to the PBR...
Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Professional Bull Rider, Jake Gardner, is busy preparing for his return to the PBR Global Cup USA.

Reported in an article by PBR Canada, the Dawson Creek native was the final pick to the Scott Schiffner and Tanner Girletz curated team announced just prior to the 2020 PBR Canada Monster Energy Tour Calgary Classic.

Having experienced the first-ever PBR Global Cup as part of the expanded national team for the evolving format, Gardner admits he was woefully unprepared three years ago.

- Advertisement -

Since that time, Gardner has been busy gaining experience to return to the Global Cup by collecting two back-to-back titles as the All-Around Champion in Canadian Rodeo competition in 2018 and 2019, two event wins in PBR Canada Touring Pro competition in Whitecourt, Alberta in 2018 and Manor, Saskatchewan in 2019.

Gardner, along with the rest of his team, will be at the PBR Global Cup USA from February 15 to 16 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

