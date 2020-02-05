Girls Atom Flyers earn silver at Tournament in Camrose

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Girls Atom Flyers, participating in a League for the 2019/2020 season, were recipients of a silver medal this past weekend, January 31 to February 2, at a tournament in Camrose.

On Friday, the Atom Flyers won game one with a score of 6-4 over Lloydminster.

Then on Saturday, the Atom Flyers would move on to game two and three of the tournament where they would win 4-3 over Irma and 7-5 over Camrose, after making a huge comeback in the third period after being down 5-1.

To wrap up the tournament, on Sunday, the Atom Flyers would take on Grande Prairie in the gold medal game.

Despite best efforts, the Flyers would fall to Grande Prairie and bring home a silver medal.

Formed by the Fort St. John Minor Hockey Association, this is the first season for the Girls Atom Flyers.