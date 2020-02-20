News

Grande Prairie RCMP continue to search for information regarding the disappearance of Jody Hockett

By Tracy Teves

Grande Prairie RCMP continue to search for information regarding the disappearance of Jody Hockett

GRANDE PRAIRIE, AB. - RCMP continue to seek information regarding the disappearance of Jody Hockett, 11 years after the...
Tracy Teves
GRANDE PRAIRIE, AB. – RCMP continue to seek information regarding the disappearance of Jody Hockett, 11 years after the investigation began.
On Feb. 22, 2009, Jody was last seen entering a white vehicle outside of the York Hotel in Grande Prairie.
At the time of her disappearance, Jody was described as:
  • Caucasian
  • dyed strawberry blonde hair
  • blue eyes
  • 5’5″
  • wearing jeans, tank top, black zip-up hooded sweater, high heeled shoes with fur on them
According to the RCMP, Jody was 33 years old at the time of her disappearance and may also be known by the names “Jody Smith”, “Jodi” or “Jessie”.
RCMP continue to investigate Jody’s disappearance. A video depicting the circumstances surrounding Jody’s disappearance has been completed by Crimestoppers and can be viewed at https://youtu.be/xVVNa1Hl2Pw .
Police urge anyone with information relating to Jody Hockett to please contact Grande Prairie RCMP Detachment at 780-830-5701 or your local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online 
Community Interviews with Moose FM

