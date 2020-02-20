Grande Prairie RCMP continue to search for information regarding the disappearance of Jody Hockett

GRANDE PRAIRIE, AB. – RCMP continue to seek information regarding the disappearance of Jody Hockett, 11 years after the investigation began.

On Feb. 22, 2009, Jody was last seen entering a white vehicle outside of the York Hotel in Grande Prairie.

At the time of her disappearance, Jody was described as:

Caucasian

dyed strawberry blonde hair

blue eyes

5’5″

wearing jeans, tank top, black zip-up hooded sweater, high heeled shoes with fur on them

According to the RCMP, Jody was 33 years old at the time of her disappearance and may also be known by the names “Jody Smith”, “Jodi” or “Jessie”.

https://youtu.be/xVVNa1Hl2Pw . RCMP continue to investigate Jody’s disappearance. A video depicting the circumstances surrounding Jody’s disappearance has been completed by Crimestoppers and can be viewed at

Police urge anyone with information relating to Jody Hockett to please contact Grande Prairie RCMP Detachment at 780-830-5701 or your local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online