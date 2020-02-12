Grande Prairie RCMP seek assistance in locating missing person

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – Grande Prairie RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in locating 40-year-old David Dixon.

According to RCMP, Dixon was last seen in Grande Prairie on February 10.

Dixon is described as:

Male

6’0″

280 lbs

brown/balding hair

There is a concern for his well-being and RCMP would like to locate and speak with him as soon as possible.

If you have any information regarding Dixon’s whereabouts, you are being asked to call the Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5700 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.