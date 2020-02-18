Grande Prairie RCMP seek assistance in locating missing person

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – Grande Prairie RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance in locating 40-year-old Tyler Palmantier.

According to RCMP, Palmantier was last seen in Grande Prairie on Saturday, February 15.

Palmantier is described as:

6’0″

Brown hair

Brown eyes

There is a concern for his well-being.

RCMP would like to locate and speak with him as soon as possible.

If you have any information regarding Palmantier’s whereabouts, you are being asked to call the Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5700 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.