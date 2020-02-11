Grande Prairie RCMP seek assistance in locating missing teen

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – Grande Prairie RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in locating 15-year-old Jordan McCartney.

According to RCMP, McCartney was reported missing in Grande Prairie but may have been seen in Edmonton on February 7.

McCartney is described as:

Female

5’1″

114 lbs

brown hair

There is a concern for her well-being. The RCMP would like to locate and speak with her as soon as possible.

If you have any information regarding McCartney’s whereabouts, you are being asked to call the Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5700 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.