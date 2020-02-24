NewsRegional

Grande Prairie RCMP seek public’s assistance in suspicious incident

By Scott Brooks

Scott Brooks

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – Grande Prairie RCMP are asking the public’s assistance in relation to a suspicious incident.

According to RCMP, a suspicious incident occurred in the Royal Oaks area of Grande Prairie in the late evening of Sunday, February 23 and early morning of Monday, February 24.

While the RCMP is not releasing information on what exactly took place, they are requesting that residents check their video surveillance for anything that appears suspicious and to contact them.

If you have any information regarding suspicious activity, you are being asked to call Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5701 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

