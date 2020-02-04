Sports

Grimshaw to take on Falher in best-of-five preliminary series

By Scott Brooks

Person still missing following avalanche south of Chetwynd

CHETWYND, B.C. - RCMP say one person is still missing following an avalanche that occurred on Sunday south of...
Residents of Northern Rockies soon to watch Regional Council meetings from the comfort of your own home

FORT NELSON, B.C. - Residents of the Northern Rockies Regional Municipality will soon be able to watch Regional Council...
RCMP turn away two individuals attempting to cross RCMP access control checkpoint

HOUSTON, B.C. - RCMP turned two individuals away for attempting to cross the access control checkpoint along the Morice...
Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The North Peace Hockey League has released its playoff schedule for the preliminary series.

The preliminary series of the playoffs will feature the Grimshaw Huskies and the Falher Pirates in a best-of-five match.

The first game of the preliminary series takes place tonight, Tuesday, February 4, in Falher, with every other game taking place in Grimshaw.

If necessary, games four and five of the series are scheduled to take place on February 11 and 13.

The Dawson Creek Senior Canucks, the Grande Prairie Athletics and the Manning Comets received first-round byes.

Depending on who performs well in the preliminaries, they will face Dawson Creek in a best-of-seven semi-finals match, while Manning will take on Grimshaw.

A schedule for the semi-finals has yet to be determined.

Here is the preliminary series schedule:

Tue., Feb. 4 Grimshaw at Falher
Thu., Feb. 6 Falher at Grimshaw
Sat., Feb. 8 Grimshaw at Falher
*Tue., Feb. 11 Falher at Grimshaw
*Thu., Feb. 13 Grimshaw at Falher
* if necessary

