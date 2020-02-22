Gymnasts from Dawson Creek take part in Gymnastics at BC Winter Games

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Day one of Gymnastics has wrapped up at the 2020 B.C. Winter Games.

In the All-Around Female JO 7 event, Jodanna Hutchings and Marissa Kueznel, both of Dawson Creek, placed 17th and 21st on Friday afternoon.

Winning gold in the All-Around Female JO 7 event was Maggie Keeley, of Vancouver, while Zoe Lorz, of Coquitlam, placed in second, and Taelyn Stuve, of Comox, in third.

- Advertisement -

More gymnastics action takes place tomorrow, Saturday, starting at 9:00 a.m. at North Peace Secondary School.