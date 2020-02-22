Sports

Gymnasts from Dawson Creek take part in Gymnastics at BC Winter Games

Avatar
By Scott Brooks
Gymnastics at the 2020 B.C. Winter Games. Photo by Scott Brooks

Avatar
Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. –  Day one of Gymnastics has wrapped up at the 2020 B.C. Winter Games.

In the All-Around Female JO 7 event, Jodanna Hutchings and Marissa Kueznel, both of Dawson Creek, placed 17th and 21st on Friday afternoon.

Winning gold in the All-Around Female JO 7 event was Maggie Keeley, of Vancouver, while Zoe Lorz, of Coquitlam, placed in second, and Taelyn Stuve, of Comox, in third.

More gymnastics action takes place tomorrow, Saturday, starting at 9:00 a.m. at North Peace Secondary School.

