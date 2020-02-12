High on Ice Winter Festival Ice Fishing Derby this weekend at Charlie Lake

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The High on Ice Winter Festival Ice Fishing Derby is taking place this weekend at Charlie Lake.

According to Paul Rondeau, of Backcountry, the Ice Fishing Derby is taking place on Sunday, February 16, starting at 8:00 a.m. with the final weigh-in at 3:00 p.m. at the Charlie Lake Rotary Boat Launch.

Rondeau says the fish that can be found in Charlie Lake include Northern Pike, Walleye, Burbot and Perch.

When it comes to regulations, Rondeau says you are allowed to fish up to three Northern Pike with one over 70 cm, three Walleye with one over 50 cm, and for Burbot and Perch, you are allowed up to five fish.

This event is free to participate and registration for this event will occur on-site.

It is to note that all participants must have their proper fishing license and if temperatures are below -20°C, the Deby will be cancelled.

For more information on the Ice Fishing Derby, you can call Paul or Tammy at 250-785-1461 or by email fishing@backcountryfsj.com.