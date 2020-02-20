High Prairie RCMP seeking public assistance in locating suspects wanted for attempted murder

HIGH PRAIRIE, AB – High Prairie RCMP received a 911 call of a firearms-related complaint in Whitefish First Nations.

On Wednesday, February 12th, 2020, at 12:30 a.m., A 26-year-old male from Whitefish First Nations was transported to hospital by EMS with non-life threatening injuries.

Further investigation revealed that this incident was an attempted homicide. High Prairie RCMP continue to investigate. This incident is believed to be targeted and the public are not believed to be at risk.

Bobby Fawn Auger (30) of Peace River, AB., and Venessia Katelynn Cardinal (26) of Marten Lake, AB., are jointly charged with:

Attempted murder with a firearm

Assault

Break and enter into a residence

Careless use of a firearm

Discharge firearm with intent

Disguised with intent to commit an offence

Overcoming resistance to the commission of an indictable offence

Participate in activities of a criminal organization

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Unauthorized possession of a firearm

Using a firearm in the commission of an offence

Uttering threats (x2)

Auger is also charged with failure to comply with release conditions (x4).

The current whereabouts of Bobby Auger and Venessia Cardinal are unknown. High Prairie RCMP have obtained arrest warrants for Auger and Cardinal in relation to the above-noted charges.

High Prairie RCMP are asking that anyone who may have witnessed anything in the area of Whitefish First Nations on Feb. 11, 2020, between the hours of 11:30 p.m. and 12:30 a.m., or who may know the current whereabouts of Auger or Cardinal, to contact the High Prairie RCMP at 780-523-3370.

The public are cautioned not to approach Auger or Cardinal as they are considered armed and dangerous.