News

High Prairie RCMP seeking public assistance in locating suspects wanted for attempted murder

Avatar
By Tracy Teves

Must Read

NewsTracy Teves - 0

Grande Prairie RCMP continue to search for information regarding the disappearance of Jody Hockett

GRANDE PRAIRIE, AB. - RCMP continue to seek information regarding the disappearance of Jody Hockett, 11 years after the...
Read more
Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

A timeline on rail disruptions by anti-pipeline protesters across Canada

RCMP began enforcing an injunction earlier this month that prevents interference with construction of a $6.6-billion natural gas pipeline...
Read more
NewsTracy Teves - 0

Vaxxed 2 returns to Fort St. John

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The controversial documentary Vaxxed 2 will be screened in Fort St. John at an...
Read more
Avatar
Tracy Teveshttp://energeticcity.ca

HIGH PRAIRIE, AB – High Prairie RCMP received a 911 call of a firearms-related complaint in Whitefish First Nations.

On Wednesday, February 12th, 2020, at 12:30 a.m., A 26-year-old male from Whitefish First Nations was transported to hospital by EMS with non-life threatening injuries.

Further investigation revealed that this incident was an attempted homicide. High Prairie RCMP continue to investigate. This incident is believed to be targeted and the public are not believed to be at risk.

- Advertisement -

Bobby Fawn Auger (30) of Peace River, AB., and Venessia Katelynn Cardinal (26) of Marten Lake, AB., are jointly charged with:

  • Attempted murder with a firearm
  • Assault
  • Break and enter into a residence
  • Careless use of a firearm
  • Discharge firearm with intent
  • Disguised with intent to commit an offence
  • Overcoming resistance to the commission of an indictable offence
  • Participate in activities of a criminal organization
  • Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
  • Unauthorized possession of a firearm
  • Using a firearm in the commission of an offence
  • Uttering threats (x2)

Auger is also charged with failure to comply with release conditions (x4).

The current whereabouts of Bobby Auger and Venessia Cardinal are unknown. High Prairie RCMP have obtained arrest warrants for Auger and Cardinal in relation to the above-noted charges.

Advertisement

High Prairie RCMP are asking that anyone who may have witnessed anything in the area of Whitefish First Nations on Feb. 11, 2020, between the hours of 11:30 p.m. and 12:30 a.m., or who may know the current whereabouts of Auger or Cardinal, to contact the High Prairie RCMP at 780-523-3370.

The public are cautioned not to approach Auger or Cardinal as they are considered armed and dangerous.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Previous articleBaloney Meter: Rail blockades and government authority over the police
Next articleThe latest on protests across Canada in support of anti-pipeline demonstrators

More Articles Like This

Grande Prairie RCMP continue to search for information regarding the disappearance of Jody Hockett

News Tracy Teves - 0
GRANDE PRAIRIE, AB. - RCMP continue to seek information regarding the disappearance of Jody Hockett, 11 years after the investigation began. On Feb. 22, 2009,...
Read more

A timeline on rail disruptions by anti-pipeline protesters across Canada

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
RCMP began enforcing an injunction earlier this month that prevents interference with construction of a $6.6-billion natural gas pipeline in northern British Columbia. Here is...
Read more

Vaxxed 2 returns to Fort St. John

News Tracy Teves - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The controversial documentary Vaxxed 2 will be screened in Fort St. John at an undisclosed location. Recently, Brian Kirschner of...
Read more

New phone call scam targeting Fort St John area

News Tracy Teves - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St John RCMP report they have received dozens of calls reporting a new round of locally targeted...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv