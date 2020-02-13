NewsRegional

Hudson’s Hope RCMP make arrests following recovery of stolen heavy equipment

By Scott Brooks

Scott Brooks

HUDSON’S HOPE, B.C. – Hudson’s Hope RCMP have made arrests following the recovery of stolen heavy equipment.

According to RCMP, on Wednesday, February 12, just before 8:00 p.m., Hudson’s Hope RCMP received a report of a traffic incident unfolding at the intersection of Highway 29 North and Farrell Creek Road.

Police were told that a white Ford one-tonne truck had been spotted travelling southbound from Wonowon towards Hudson’s Hope, towing a black flat deck trailer carrying a yellow skid steer.

Police also learned that the skid steer had been reported as stolen from the Fort Nelson area the night prior.

With assistance from Fort St. John and Chetwynd RCMP, along with Police Dog Services,  one suspect surrendered at 10:00 p.m. to Hudson’s Hope RCMP and a second suspect was located on Thursday morning.

A 36-year-old Quesnel man and a 42-year-old Williams Lake man both face property theft, firearms and drug-related charges.

