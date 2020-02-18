NewsRegional

Hudson’s Hope RCMP respond to 27 calls for service last month

By Scott Brooks

Scott Brooks

HUDSON’S HOPE, B.C. – Hudson’s Hope RCMP have released its latest police report.

According to RCMP, between January 15 to February 17, they responded to 27 calls for service.

One of those calls for service was for the arrest of two suspects following the recovery of stolen equipment on February 12.

Other calls for service included the arrest of a man for breach of parole, impaired driving, and a break-and-enter.

Also included in the monthly report, Hudson’s Hope RCMP say they received reports to the increasing number of vehicles speeding along Beattie Drive, therefore police will be monitoring this area frequently.

The RCMP reminds drivers to obey the posted speed limit as speeding fines can range from $138.00 to $196.00, with excessive speeding resulting in a $368.00 fine and a seven-day impound of the vehicle.

Fines for speeding in school zones are also increased to a maximum of $253.00.

