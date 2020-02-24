NewsRegional

Hudson’s Hope receives funding from Northern Development for Light Industrial Subdivision

By Scott Brooks

HUDSON’S HOPE, B.C. – Northern Development has approved funding, under the Strategic Initiatives Fund program, for a project in Hudson’s Hope.

According to Northern Development, $144,000 has been approved for the District of Hudson’s Hope for a “Light Industrial Subdivision Plan.”

The overall goal of the project is to replace industrial lands that will be lost as a result of the Site C Project while providing an increase in both direct and indirect economic opportunities within the District.

District of Hudson’s Hope Mayor, Dave Heiberg, says the subdivision will provide opportunities for new industries and outside investment in the Peace region and more specifically, the community of Hudson’s Hope.

The proposed industrial subdivision is located west of Highway 29 and will include 13 fully serviced lots with a centralized access road off the highway.

