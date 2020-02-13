Huskies at home and on the road this weekend as they wrap up regular-season action

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Huskies will be wrapping up regular-season action this weekend with one game at home and one on the road.

This Friday, February 14, the Huskies will be host to the Fairview Flyers.

The last time the Pups met with the Flyers was in Fairview, on January 24, where the Huskies managed to win that game 5-2.

- Advertisement -

Puck drop for Huskies vs Fairview is this Friday at 8:00 p.m. at the North Peace Arena.

Then on Saturday, the Pups hit the road to Peace River as they look to settle a score with the North Peace Navigators.

At a home game last Saturday, February 8, the Huskies’ 16 game winning-streak had come to an end when the Navigators beat the Pups with a score of 4-2.

Advertisement

Huskies vs. the Navigators is this Saturday, at 8:00 p.m., at the Baytex Energy Centre.

Currently, in the NWJHL Division standings, the Huskies are in first place with 31 wins, five losses, and two overtime losses, while the Navigators are in second place and the Flyers in fourth.