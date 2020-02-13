Sports

Huskies at home and on the road this weekend as they wrap up regular-season action

Avatar
By Scott Brooks
The Fort St. John Huskies vs the Fairview Flyers. Photo by Scott Brooks

Must Read

SportsScott Brooks - 0

Huskies at home and on the road this weekend as they wrap up regular-season action

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Huskies will be wrapping up regular-season action this weekend with...
Read more
Energy NewsScott Brooks - 0

TC Energy announces $1.3 billion of system expansions to connect Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin supply to incremental market demand

CALGARY, A.B. - TC Energy has announced that it has approved two new expansion projects totalling $1.3 billion on...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Update on Taylor Bridge and South Hill to be provided at next Chamber Luncheon

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John & District Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a Speaker...
Read more
Avatar
Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Huskies will be wrapping up regular-season action this weekend with one game at home and one on the road.

This Friday, February 14, the Huskies will be host to the Fairview Flyers.

The last time the Pups met with the Flyers was in Fairview, on January 24, where the Huskies managed to win that game 5-2.

- Advertisement -

Puck drop for Huskies vs Fairview is this Friday at 8:00 p.m. at the North Peace Arena.

Then on Saturday, the Pups hit the road to Peace River as they look to settle a score with the North Peace Navigators.

At a home game last Saturday, February 8, the Huskies’ 16 game winning-streak had come to an end when the Navigators beat the Pups with a score of 4-2.

Advertisement

Huskies vs. the Navigators is this Saturday, at 8:00 p.m., at the Baytex Energy Centre.

Currently, in the NWJHL Division standings, the Huskies are in first place with 31 wins, five losses, and two overtime losses, while the Navigators are in second place and the Flyers in fourth.

Previous articleTC Energy announces $1.3 billion of system expansions to connect Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin supply to incremental market demand

More Articles Like This

High on Ice Winter Festival Ice Fishing Derby this weekend at Charlie Lake

Sports Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The High on Ice Winter Festival Ice Fishing Derby is taking place this weekend at Charlie Lake. According to Paul...
Read more

Sidney Bennie and Jack Hanson earn medals at 2020 Canadian Youth Long Track Championships

Sports Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Members of the Fort St. John Elks Speed Skating Club were in Red Deer over the weekend, February 8...
Read more

Cariboo Cougars outscore Greater Vancouver Canadians 20-1

Sports Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Cariboo Cougars were at home this past weekend, February 8 and 9, as they were host to the...
Read more

NEBC Bantam Trackers win two games over South Okanagan Zone Knights

Sports Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Northeast B.C. Bantam Trackers were down south over the weekend, February 8 and 9, for a two-game set...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv