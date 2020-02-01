Sports

Huskies continue winning streak as they beat Vipers on Friday night

By Scott Brooks

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Huskies were on the road to Sexsmith last night, Friday, January, 31, as they took on the Vipers.

To start things off, at 9:00 remaining in the first period, Brady Marzocco would score a goal, with an assist by Alex Nimmo, making the score 1-0 over the Vipers.

Then at 3:33 left in the frame, the Vipers would score a goal on the Pups making the score tied at one apiece.

To finish out the first period, Teagan McMullen would score a goal, with an assist by Gary Loewen, making the Huskies’ score 2-1 over Sexsmith.

In the second period, there would be no scoring but there would be five hefty penalties handed out.

Brady Marzocco would receive two penalties, a five minute penalty for charging and ten minutes for game misconduct, while Jordan Bartlett, of the Vipers, would receive a total of three penalties, making for a total of 17 minutes in the penalty box.

At 50 seconds into the third period, Dean Whitcomb would score a power play goal, with an assist by Alex Nimmo, making the score 3-1 over the Vipers.

Then at 1:49 into the frame, the Vipers would respond by scoring a goal on the Pups, making the score 3-2.

There would be no more scoring in the remainder of the game and the Huskies would be able to hold on to their 3-2 lead, making for their 15th win in a row and their 29 win this season.

Up next, the Huskies are off to Grande Prairie tonight, Saturday, as they take on the JDA County Kings. Puck drop is 8:00 p.m. at the Crosslink County Sportsplex.

