Huskies continue winning streak with win over Kings

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Huskies were home on Friday night, February 7, as they were host to the JDA County Kings.

The Huskies were off to a great start in the first period as Aiden Tegart would make an unassisted goal at 5:42 into the game, making the score 1-0 over the Kings.

The scoring would end up being back-and-forth throughout the remainder of the period, with the Huskies managing to come out on top with a score of 3-2 as they headed into the second frame.

Fast forward to 31 seconds remaining in the second period, the Kings would manage to score the only goal of the period making the score tied at three apiece.

Then in the third period, the scoring match would continue as both teams would score two goals each, eventually ending the period with a tie of 5-5 forcing the game into overtime.

In OT, the Pups would shoot seven shots on goal with Jared Winkel managing to score the winning goal, with assists by Gary Loewen and Jeridyn Loewen, making the score 6-5.

This is now the 16th game in a row that the Huskies have won and the 31st game they have won this season.

Up next, the Huskies are home this afternoon, Saturday, as they take on the North Peace Navigators. Puck drop is 3:30 p.m. at the North Peace Arena.