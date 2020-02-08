Sports

Huskies continue winning streak with win over Kings

Avatar
By Scott Brooks

Must Read

SportsScott Brooks - 0

Huskies continue winning streak with win over Kings

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Huskies were home on Friday night, February 7, as they...
Read more
Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

RCMP say several vehicles damaged at pipeline protest site in B.C.

SMITHERS, B.C. — RCMP say several of their vehicles have been damaged by metal spikes at a protest site...
Read more
NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

$500,000 Lotto Max ticket purchased in Dawson Creek

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - One person is Dawson Creek, has won $500,000. In Friday's Lotto Max draw one ticket matched...
Read more
Avatar
Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Huskies were home on Friday night, February 7, as they were host to the JDA County Kings.

The Huskies were off to a great start in the first period as Aiden Tegart would make an unassisted goal at 5:42 into the game, making the score 1-0 over the Kings.

The scoring would end up being back-and-forth throughout the remainder of the period, with the Huskies managing to come out on top with a score of 3-2 as they headed into the second frame.

- Advertisement -

Fast forward to 31 seconds remaining in the second period, the Kings would manage to score the only goal of the period making the score tied at three apiece.

Then in the third period, the scoring match would continue as both teams would score two goals each, eventually ending the period with a tie of 5-5 forcing the game into overtime.

In OT, the Pups would shoot seven shots on goal with Jared Winkel managing to score the winning goal, with assists by Gary Loewen and Jeridyn Loewen, making the score 6-5.

Advertisement

This is now the 16th game in a row that the Huskies have won and the 31st game they have won this season.

Up next, the Huskies are home this afternoon, Saturday, as they take on the North Peace Navigators. Puck drop is 3:30 p.m. at the North Peace Arena.

Previous articleRCMP say several vehicles damaged at pipeline protest site in B.C.

More Articles Like This

Deadline this Saturday for 2020 BC Winter Games volunteer sign-up

Sports Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The registration deadline to sign-up as a volunteer to help out with the 2020 B.C. Winter Games is tomorrow,...
Read more

Totem Figure Skating Competition this weekend at Pomeroy Sport Centre

Sports Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Totem Figure Skating Competition is taking place this weekend in Fort St. John. According to Jennifer Hammond, of the...
Read more

Four-time Olympic Medalist Denny Morrison announces retirement

Sports Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - After a 16-year career as a member of the Canadian long track speed skating team, local speed skater, Denny...
Read more

Huskies Player of the Week: Braedyn Funke

Sports Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – This week’s Huskies Player of the Week is #30 Goalie Braedyn Funke. Each week, a different player from the Huskies...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv