Huskies Player of the Week: Braedyn Funke

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – This week’s Huskies Player of the Week is #30 Goalie Braedyn Funke.

Each week, a different player from the Huskies will be interviewed.

As part of a weekly feature, Braedyn was met at the rink to talk about himself and his team effort.

- Advertisement -

Carter Spenst Facts:

Age: 20

Height: 6′3″

Weight: 220 lbs.

Shoots: Right

Hometown: Sherwood Park, A.B.

How long have you been with the Huskies?

Braedyn: “Since early or mid-November or so. I’ve been playing ever since. I was out for a bit with a hand injury but I’m back now, so yeah.”

What position do you play?

Braedyn: “I’m a goalie.”

Advertisement

How would you describe your style of play as a goalie?

Braedyn: “I try to stay technical but I do have a twinge of athleticism to my game. it’s not unathletic by any means, it’s not too technical but it’s a bit of a middle ground. I’m a bit taller so I do play a little tall but I lead into scrambles a little bit and I lean into some of the skating game, technical game that I’ve kind of refined over the years.”

Who’s your favourite hockey team?

Braedyn: “I’m from Sherwood Park, outside of Edmonton, so I’d say the Oilers.”

Who is your Favourite hockey player?

Braedyn: “I’d say Pekka Rinne or Carey Price.”

What kind of music do you listen to?

Braedyn: “I listen to a bit of everything. Right now I’m listening to a lot of Iggy Pop and David Bowie but a bit of everything.”

Advertisement

What’s your favourite food?

Braedyn: “I like a lot of sushi but I can’t beat steak or a good burger.”

What do you hope for the future, in terms of this season?

Braedyn: “I’m focused on just keep winning games and getting it done in the regular season and we’re already in the playoffs spot, so we’ll finish off and get to work then. As far as everyone is concerned, the goal is getting to the Championship but you got to take it one day, one game at a time.”