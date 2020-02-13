Sports

Huskies Player of the Week: Gary Loewen

By Scott Brooks

Avatar
Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – This week’s Huskies Player of the Week is #27 Forward Gary Loewen.

Each week, a different player from the Huskies will be interviewed.

As part of a weekly feature, Gary was met at the rink to talk about himself and his team effort.

Gary Loewen Facts:

  • Age: 21
  • Height: 6′1″
  • Weight: 195 lbs.
  • Shoots: Left
  • Hometown: Fort St. John, B.C.

 

  • How long have you been with the Huskies?

Gary: “This will be my fourth year.”

  • What position do you play?

Gary: “I’m forward left-wing.”

  • How would you describe your style of play?

Gary: “I’m more of an offensive player. not the best defensive player but I do my best and work hard out there.”

  • What is your favourite moment with the Huskies?

Gary: “Winning a couple of championships, definitely at the top there. Yeah, just winning the championships and going to Provincials and stuff.”

  • Who’s your favourite hockey team?

Gary: “It was the Vancouver Canucks and I still try to keep cheering for them always. It’s kind of hard they always lose but yeah they’re my favourite.”

  • Who is your Favourite hockey player?

Gary: “I’ve always been a fan of Alexander Ovechkin.”

  • What kind of music do you listen to?

Gary: “All kinds, pretty much anything. I like some rock to some country, kind of everything in between.”

  • What’s your favourite food?

Gary: “I eat pasta a lot.”

  • What do you hope for the future, in terms of this season?

Gary: “It’s looking like a good run for the playoffs. Hopefully, we win another championship, that’d be pretty cool. then do some damage at provincials this year, that’d be pretty fun. We’ve got some work to do first, so hopefully, just take it game by game to see.”

