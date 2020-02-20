Huskies Player of the Week: Jared Loewen

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – This week’s Huskies Player of the Week is #23 Defenseman Jared Loewen.
Each week, a different player from the Huskies will be interviewed.
As part of a weekly feature, Jared was met at the rink to talk about himself and his team effort.
Jared Loewen Facts:
- Age: 21
- Height: 6′1″
- Weight: 170 lbs.
- Shoots: Left
- Hometown: Alton, B.C.
- How long have you been with the Huskies?
Jared: “This will be my fourth year laying with the Huskies. I’ve AP’d with them a little bit, a couple of games about five years ago. So, yeah, it’s been a while.”
- What position do you play?
Jared: “I play defence.”
- How would you describe your style of play?
Jared: “I’m not a stay-at-home defenseman, but I’m not an offensive defenseman either, so I guess I’m just somewhere in between there.”
- What is your favourite moment with the Huskies?
Jared: “For a favourite moment, it would’ve been the first championship we had won, it felt like such a relief to finally to get that one. That was very special for us.”
- Who’s your favourite hockey team?
Jared: “I don’t know but for play-offs, I go for any Canadian team but that is hard to stand behind, so I like to usually watch the Washington Capitals.”
- Who your favourite hockey player?
Jared: “Erik Karlsson is a fun guy to watch.”
- What’s your favourite food?
Jared: “Steak and baked potato.”
- What kind of music do you listen to?
Jared: “Whatever the boys put on, a little bit of everything.”
- What do you hope for the future, in terms of this season?
Jared: “I have my sights set on a Provincial Championship and this whole team does too.”