Sports

Huskies Player of the Week: Teagan McMullen

Avatar
By Scott Brooks

Must Read

SportsScott Brooks - 0

Huskies Player of the Week: Teagan McMullen

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - This week’s Huskies Player of the Week is #14 Forward Teagan McMullen. Each week, a...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Minor delays expected along South Taylor Hill due to slope stabilization work

TAYLOR, B.C. - The Ministry of Transportation, Peace Region division, is advising drivers of possible minor delays along Highway...
Read more
Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Trudeau to meet provincial, territorial leaders amid heightened tensions

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will sit down with provincial and territorial leaders on March 13 to wrestle...
Read more
Avatar
Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – This week’s Huskies Player of the Week is #14 Forward Teagan McMullen.

Each week, a different player from the Huskies will be interviewed.

As part of a weekly feature, Teagan was met at the rink to talk about himself and his team effort.

- Advertisement -

Teagan McMullen Facts:

  • Age: 21
  • Height: 5’8″
  • Weight: 165 lbs.
  • Shoots: Left
  • Hometown: Fort St. John, B.C.

 

  • How long have you been with the Huskies?

Teagan: “About three years.”

  • What position do you play?

Teagan: “I’m a centreman.”

  • How would you describe your style of play?

Teagan: “I’m more of a defensive forward, that’s for sure.”

  • What is your favourite moment with the Huskies?

Teagan: “Probably the first year when we won the playoffs.”

  • Who’s your favourite hockey team?

Teagan: “The Chicago Blackhawks.”

  • Who your favourite hockey player?

Teagan: “Patrick Kane.”

Advertisement
  • What’s your favourite food?

Teagan: “Teriyaki chicken and rice.”

  • What kind of music do you listen to?

Teagan: “Everything, honestly. Hip hop, rap, country.”

  • What do you hope for the future, in terms of this season?

Teagan: “I just hope we can repeat what we’ve done in the past two years; win playoffs, win the Championship.”

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Previous articleMinor delays expected along South Taylor Hill due to slope stabilization work

More Articles Like This

Huskies to hold silent auction to help cover cost of new bus engine

Sports Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Huskies are holding a special fundraiser to help them with a transportation issue. According to the...
Read more

Huskies to play Fairview Flyers in second round of NWJHL playoffs

Sports Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The semi-final playoff schedule for the Fort St. John Huskies has been announced. Starting this Saturday, February 29, the Huskies...
Read more

Spring 2020 Recreation & Leisure Guide to be released Monday

Sports Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The City of Fort St. John is providing a sneak peek for the Spring 2020 Recreation & Leisure Guide. According...
Read more

Dawson Creek Senior Canucks to battle Grande Prairie Athletics in NPHL finals

Sports Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The North Peace Hockey League semi-final playoff series has wrapped up and are now moving on to the playoff...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv