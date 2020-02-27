Huskies Player of the Week: Teagan McMullen

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – This week’s Huskies Player of the Week is #14 Forward Teagan McMullen.
Each week, a different player from the Huskies will be interviewed.
As part of a weekly feature, Teagan was met at the rink to talk about himself and his team effort.
Teagan McMullen Facts:
- Age: 21
- Height: 5’8″
- Weight: 165 lbs.
- Shoots: Left
- Hometown: Fort St. John, B.C.
- How long have you been with the Huskies?
Teagan: “About three years.”
- What position do you play?
Teagan: “I’m a centreman.”
- How would you describe your style of play?
Teagan: “I’m more of a defensive forward, that’s for sure.”
- What is your favourite moment with the Huskies?
Teagan: “Probably the first year when we won the playoffs.”
- Who’s your favourite hockey team?
Teagan: “The Chicago Blackhawks.”
- Who your favourite hockey player?
Teagan: “Patrick Kane.”
- What’s your favourite food?
Teagan: “Teriyaki chicken and rice.”
- What kind of music do you listen to?
Teagan: “Everything, honestly. Hip hop, rap, country.”
- What do you hope for the future, in terms of this season?
Teagan: “I just hope we can repeat what we’ve done in the past two years; win playoffs, win the Championship.”