Sports

Huskies to hold silent auction to help cover cost of new bus engine

Avatar
By Scott Brooks

Must Read

SportsScott Brooks - 0

Huskies to hold silent auction to help cover cost of new bus engine

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Huskies are holding a special fundraiser to help them with...
Read more
Energy NewsScott Brooks - 0

Coastal GasLink agrees to a two-day pause of construction activities in Morice River Area

HOUSTON, B.C. - Coastal GasLink has issued a statement agreeing to a two-day pause of construction activities in the...
Read more
NewsTracy Teves - 0

invasive plant presentations with the Peace River Regional District.

PEACE REGION, B.C. - The Peace River Regional District (PRRD) provides presentations and activities to groups around invasive plants. Kari...
Read more
Avatar
Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Huskies are holding a special fundraiser to help them with a transportation issue.

According to the Huskies organization, the Huskies’ bus had broken down and is in need of a new engine.

In order to cover the cost of a new engine, the Huskies will be holding a silent auction where they will be auctioning off their game-worn black jerseys.

- Advertisement -

The jerseys will be available for auction starting at their first playoff game this Saturday, February 29, and will continue to be available for bidding until the last playoff game.

Jerseys will be available for pick-up at the end of the season and each one will come with a team photo.

The minimum bid for each jersey is $100.

More information on the silent auction can be found by visiting the Huskies’ Facebook page.

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Previous articleCoastal GasLink agrees to a two-day pause of construction activities in Morice River Area

More Articles Like This

Huskies to play Fairview Flyers in second round of NWJHL playoffs

Sports Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The semi-final playoff schedule for the Fort St. John Huskies has been announced. Starting this Saturday, February 29, the Huskies...
Read more

Spring 2020 Recreation & Leisure Guide to be released Monday

Sports Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The City of Fort St. John is providing a sneak peek for the Spring 2020 Recreation & Leisure Guide. According...
Read more

Dawson Creek Senior Canucks to battle Grande Prairie Athletics in NPHL finals

Sports Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The North Peace Hockey League semi-final playoff series has wrapped up and are now moving on to the playoff...
Read more

Taylor Curling Club to host Ladies Bonspiel this weekend

Sports Scott Brooks - 0
TAYLOR, B.C. - This weekend, February 28 to March 1, the Taylor Curling Club will be hosting the Taylor Ladies Bonspiel. The theme for this...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv