Huskies to hold silent auction to help cover cost of new bus engine

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Huskies are holding a special fundraiser to help them with a transportation issue.

According to the Huskies organization, the Huskies’ bus had broken down and is in need of a new engine.

In order to cover the cost of a new engine, the Huskies will be holding a silent auction where they will be auctioning off their game-worn black jerseys.

The jerseys will be available for auction starting at their first playoff game this Saturday, February 29, and will continue to be available for bidding until the last playoff game.

Jerseys will be available for pick-up at the end of the season and each one will come with a team photo.

The minimum bid for each jersey is $100.

More information on the silent auction can be found by visiting the Huskies’ Facebook page.