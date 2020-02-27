Huskies to play Fairview Flyers in second round of NWJHL playoffs

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The semi-final playoff schedule for the Fort St. John Huskies has been announced.

Starting this Saturday, February 29, the Huskies will be home as they host the Fairview Flyers in round two of the playoffs in a best-of-seven series.

Last night, Wednesday, the Flyers knocked out the JDA County Kings with a win of 9-5 and a record of 3-2.

The top two teams in the NWJHL, the Huskies and the North Peace Navigators, had a bye into the second round of playoffs.

The Navigators are taking on the Dawson Creek Junior Canucks.

Huskies vs the Flyers is this Saturday, February 29, at 8:00 p.m. at the North Peace Arena.

For NWJHL semi-final playoff schedules and updates, you can visit nwjhl.com.