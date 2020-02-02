Sports

Huskies win 16th game in a row after beating Kings on Saturday night

By Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Huskies were down in Grande Prairie last night, Saturday, February 1, as they took on the JDA County Kings.

At 7:30 into the game, Nick Loewen would score on a power play, with assists by Jeridyn Loewen and Oscar Burgess, making the score 1-0 over the Kings.

Then at 4:35 remaining in the first period, Dean Whitcomb would receive a two-minute penalty for interference and during that time, the Kings would take advantage of the power play and score a goal on the Huskies making the score tied at one apiece.

To wrap up the frame, the Kings would score another goal and take the lead with a lead of 2-1.

Then all throughout the second period, the Huskies would start dominating the game by scoring a total of four goals. The score would be 5-2 over the Kings as they headed into the third period.

At 1:05 into period three, the Kings would start trying to make an attempt of playing catch-up by scoring a goal making the score 5-3.

Despite the Kings best attempts of trying to reclaim the lead, the Huskies would manage to pull away from this game with a strong win of 8-4.

This is now the 16th game in a row that the Huskies have won, and the 30th win this season.

Up next, the Huskies are home on Saturday, February 7, as they once again take on the JDA County Kings. Puck drop is 8:00 p.m. at the North Peace Arena.

