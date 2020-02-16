Sports

Huskies win final regular season game 3-2 over North Peace Navigators

By Scott Brooks
The Fort St. John Huskies vs the North Peace Navigators. Photo by Scott Brooks

Team Canada second at 2020 PBR Global Cup USA after first night

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Local Professional Bull Rider, Jake Gardner of Fort St. John, and his team, Team...
Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Huskies were in Peace River last night, Saturday, February 15, as they took on the North Peace Navigators for their final game of the regular season.

In the start of the game, it took a bit of time for the first goal to be scored, but at 5:25 remaining in the first period, Alex Nimmo would score a goal, with assists by Gary Loewen and Jeridyn Loewen, making the score 1-0 over the Navigators.

Then at nine seconds into the second period, the Navigators would manage to score a goal making the score tied at one apiece.

The score would remain tied at 1-1 until 1:43 into the third period when Nick Loewen would score a goal, with an assist by Jeridyn Loewen, making the score 2-1 over the Navs.

Then at 2:44 into the frame, the Navigators would score a goal making the score tied once again at two apiece.

To wrap up the game, Joel Bourgeois would eventually score a goal, with assists by Jared Winkel and Nick Loewen, making the final score 3-2 over the Navigators.

The Pups finish off the regular season with a record of 33-5-2 and  a total of 68 points earned this season, with a 16-point lead over the second place Navigators.

The Huskies will have a bit of a break now that the regular season is over as they have a bye into NWJHL playoffs. The Huskies will wait to play the lowest remaining seed in the semi-finals.

A schedule for the NWJHL semi-finals has yet to be determined.

The first game of the playoffs starts Tuesday, February 18, as the Fairview Flyers host the JDA County Kings.

The full playoff schedule can be found by visiting NWJHL.com.

