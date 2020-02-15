Huskies win Friday night over Fairview Flyers

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Huskies were home last night, Friday, February 14, as they were host to the Fairview Flyers for the last home game of the regular season.

The only goal made within the first period would be at 6:07 into the frame as Fairview would score one, making the score 1-0 over the Pups.

Fast forward to 7:51 into the second period, Oscar Burgess would manage to score a power play goal on the Flyers, with an assist by Dean Whitcomb, making the score tied at one apiece.

Then at 7:19 remaining in the second frame, Cayden Frenette would score a goal, with assists by Gary Loewen and Aiden Tegart, making it a lead of 2-1 over Fairview.

2-1 is how the score would remain throughout the rest of the game as there would be no goals scored throughout the third period, making it a win for the Huskies.

It is to note that the Huskies did not receive any penalties during this game, compared to Fairview who picked up six penalties.

Up next, the Huskies are on the road tonight, Saturday, as they take on the North Peace Navigators for the Huskies’ final game of the regular season. Puck drop is 8:00 p.m. at the Baytex Energy Centre in Peace River.