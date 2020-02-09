Huskies’ winning streak comes to an end after falling to Navigators

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Huskies’ winning streak came to an end on Saturday, February 8, as they were host to the North Peace Navigators.

To kick off the game, at 4:59 into the first period, Gary Loewen would score a goal on the Navigators, with assists by Oscar Burgess and Alex Nimmo, making the score 1-0.

Then fast forward to 2:05 remaining in the frame, Carter Spenst would recieve a two-minute penalty for boarding, and during that time, the Navs would take advantage of the power play and score a goal on the Pups, making the score tied at one apiece as they headed into the second.

In the second period, a number of shots-on-goal would be made but no actually shots would manage to get into the net as the period remained scoreless throughout.

Then at 2:38 into the third period, Brady Marzocco would manage to score a goal, with assists by Gary Loewen and Aiden Tegart, making the score 2-1 over the Navs.

Nearing the end of the third frame, the Navigators would manage to catch up by tying the score at 2-2 with 4:40 left in the game.

Eventually the Navigators would surpass the Pups with a final score of 4-2, ending the Huskies’ 16-game winning streak.

Up next, the Huskies are home this Friday, February 14, as they host the Fairview Flyers. Puck drop is 8:00 p.m. at the North Peace Arena.