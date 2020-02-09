Sports

Huskies’ winning streak comes to an end after falling to Navigators

By Scott Brooks
The Fort St. John Huskies vs the North Peace Navigators. Photo by Scott Brooks

Avatar
Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Huskies’ winning streak came to an end on Saturday, February 8, as they were host to the North Peace Navigators.

To kick off the game, at 4:59 into the first period, Gary Loewen would score a goal on the Navigators, with assists by Oscar Burgess and Alex Nimmo, making the score 1-0.

Then fast forward to 2:05 remaining in the frame, Carter Spenst would recieve a two-minute penalty for boarding, and during that time, the Navs would take advantage of the power play and score a goal on the Pups, making the score tied at one apiece as they headed into the second.

In the second period, a number of shots-on-goal would be made but no actually shots would manage to get into the net as the period remained scoreless throughout.

Then at 2:38 into the third period, Brady Marzocco would manage to score a goal, with assists by Gary Loewen and Aiden Tegart, making the score 2-1 over the Navs.

Nearing the end of the third frame, the Navigators would manage to catch up by tying the score at 2-2 with 4:40 left in the game.

Eventually the Navigators would surpass the Pups with a final score of 4-2, ending the Huskies’ 16-game winning streak.

Up next, the Huskies are home this Friday, February 14, as they host the Fairview Flyers. Puck drop is 8:00 p.m. at the North Peace Arena.

