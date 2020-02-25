Inconnu in Vancouver for 2020 Winter Age Group Provincial Championships

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Three athletes from the Inconnu Swim Club represented Fort St. John at the 2020 Winter Age Group Provincial Championships in Vancouver this past weekend.

Julien Kemp, Grayson Louie, and Nate Rogers competed in the three-day swim meet which saw almost 300 swimmers from BC compete.

Julien Kemp and Nate Rogers both achieved 100 percent best times in their seven races. Grayson Louie, who has been battling shoulder issues for the past two months, achieved two best times and very close to best times in his other five events.

‘These boys couldn’t have done a better job this weekend.’ Coach Norah Vogan said, ‘Kemp and Rogers took advantage of every race and came out with incredible times. Louie impressed me in how well he swam considering he’s been on a very modified training scheduling leading into this meet.’

Notable races for the weekend include Nate Rogers’ incredible 14-second drop in his 200 IM and winning his heart by a landslide. Also, he secured a provincial time for next year when he moves up an Age Group.

Julien Kemp smashed his goal to break 29 seconds in his 50 freestyle when he touched the wall at 28.95 seconds.

Grayson Louie took off almost 3 seconds in his 100 butterfly despite not being able to train to full capacity over the last two months.

Our trio doesn’t get much of a rest as they are headed to Grande Prairie February 29 to March 1 for Inconnu’s first long course meet of the season.