Inconnu Swim Club outperforms at 24th Annual Peace River Wahoos’ Invitational

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – In January, the Inconnu Swim Team participated in the 24th Annual Peace River Wahoos’ Invitational. With representation from the team’s practice groups, it offered a chance for all swimmers to compete and race. This yielded great results across the board and another chance for the swimmers to race.

Frankie Woods and Soye Choi tied for second place overall in the 13-14 Girls age-group, with Soye Choi achieving 100 percent best times in seven races. Kieran Rogers was the top finisher for his 9-10 boys age-group, posting best times in six of his seven races. He had over 10-second drops in 200m freestyle, and 100m backstroke, and an 11-second drop in the 100m breaststroke.

Some of our other notable swims from the meet include:

— Madden Mize had six of seven best times, including a more-than 15-second drop in 100m butterfly

— Rylan Pomeroy had a substantial drop in his 400m freestyle, taking off 56.5 seconds.

— Maclane Mize also saw a high percentage of best times like his older sister, in five of six races, for him at 6-years old.

— Brice Bellamy shaved off almost seven seconds in her 100m backstroke, over seven seconds in 100m individual medley, and an outstanding eight seconds in 25m freestyle.

— In the 50m backstroke and freestyle events, Dylan Gerber took off 4.7 and 6.9 seconds respectively, with a good 16.8 seconds in the 100m freestyle.

— Riley Gerber, Dylan’s younger brother, gave some impressive time drops as well; 10 seconds in 50m freestyle, 20 seconds in 100m backstroke, and nearly a 30-second drop in 100m freestyle.

The swimmers here are just a few highlights of our swimmers’ results, not to forget about the things that drove these, and all our athletes’ results: consistency in racing, effort, and stroke technique.

Inconnu has the annual Swim Challenge Fundraiser coming up on February 19. Our next competitions are the B.C. Winter Age Group Champs in Vancouver, February 21 to 23, and the Grande Prairie Piranha’s Winterfest, February 29 to March 1.