Increased traffic on Highway 29 near Lynx Creek due to gravel hauling

HUDSON’S HOPE, B.C. – BC Hydro is advising drivers of increased truck traffic on Highway 29 near Lynx Creek, due to gravel being hauled.

According to BC Hydro, Site C crews are building a causeway on to Gates Island in the Peace River, 11 km east of Hudson’s Hope. This truck traffic will increase for six weeks.

The causeway will allow the island to be cleared in preparation for gravel extraction for highway construction. This

- Advertisement -

For the next six weeks, there will be approximately an additional six trucks an hour along the designated haul route. Traffic control personnel will be in place, shares BC Hydro.

Drivers are urged to drive slowly and use caution along Highway 29.

To learn more;