invasive plant presentations with the Peace River Regional District.

Tracy Teves

PEACE REGION, B.C. – The Peace River Regional District (PRRD) provides presentations and activities to groups around invasive plants.

Kari Bondaroff, P.Ag., MBA, B.Ed, B.Sc the Environmental Services Manager for the Peace River Regional District shares presentations are offered for schools, 4-H, environmental groups (horticulture, recreation, watersheds, parks), industry partners, and anyone that might have a general interest.

The presentations and activities are geared towards biodiversity, shared Bondaroff. She continues to share there are many different activities such as building fairy gardens, geocaching, art projects, mapping, field tours, weed pulls, and general invasive plant education and integrated pest management practices.

The goal is to educate individuals on how they can make a difference with small behaviour changes such as simply cleaning your shoes, tire tread and clothing before and after recreating in our region, shared Bondaroff.

To book an Invasive Plant Program Staff member for an event, call 250.784.3200.

Community Interviews with Moose FM

