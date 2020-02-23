Last day of the B.C. Winter Games

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – It’s the last day of competition at the 2020 B.C. Winter Games.

As of Sunday morning, Cariboo-North East, Zone 8, has 28 medals to start the day. Zone 4, Fraser River, leads the medal count at 65.

The closing ceremonies will start at 1:30 MST at the North Peace Arena. The event is free to attend and you do not need any tickets. The event will be live-streamed also at www.energeticcity.ca/live

Sunday Schedule

More medals will be awarded today as all the sports competitions come to an end. If you’d like to watch the athletes compete, see the schedule below for times and event locations:

Leftover food is given to Salvation Army

Thousands of meals have been cooked during the B.C. Winter Games in Fort St. John. The B.C. Games have partnered with the NOURISH program to package unserved leftover food from the games into single-serve meals. Those meals are then used by the Fort St. John Salvation Army.

No food going to waste at the BC Winter Games!



The local NOURISH program is packaging up unserved leftover food from the Games into single serving meals to go to the Salvation Army in Fort St. John and provide meals for their clients!

Indigenous Cultural Space open today

The Indigenous Cultural Space at Centennial Park is open today from 10am – 2pm. There are traditional paintings inside and outside which depict the Dane-zaa Dreamers who could bring back songs. The paintings show a variety of animals, people and nature. Doig Councillor Garry Oker said that when he’s painting he lets the creative energy flow through him often not having a plan for what the final piece will look like. Garry said it is awesome to see the kids come inside with looks of awe on their faces.