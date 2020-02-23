Last day of the B.C. Winter Games

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – It’s the last day of competition at the 2020 B.C. Winter Games.
As of Sunday morning, Cariboo-North East, Zone 8, has 28 medals to start the day. Zone 4, Fraser River, leads the medal count at 65.
The closing ceremonies will start at 1:30 MST at the North Peace Arena. The event is free to attend and you do not need any tickets. The event will be live-streamed also at www.energeticcity.ca/live
Sunday Schedule
More medals will be awarded today as all the sports competitions come to an end. If you’d like to watch the athletes compete, see the schedule below for times and event locations:
|Sport
|Venue
|Sunday Feb 23
|Archery
|Kids Arena Field House
|9:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
|Badminton
|Margaret Ma Murray School
|8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
|Basketball-Wheelchair
|Dr. Kearney Middle School
|7:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.
|Curling
|Fort St. John Curling Club
|9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
|Diving
|North Peace Leisure Pool
|9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
|Judo
|Bert Bowes Middle School
|8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
|Karate
|Pomeroy Hotel and Conference Centre
|8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
|Ringette
|Pomeroy Sport Centre - West Rink
|7:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
|Skiing Cross Country (and Para Olympic)
|Beatton Provincial Park
|9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
|Speed Skating (and Special Olympic)
|Pomeroy Sport Centre - East Rink
|9 a.m. to 12:23 p.m.
|Closing Ceremony
|North Peace Arena
|1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Leftover food is given to Salvation Army
Thousands of meals have been cooked during the B.C. Winter Games in Fort St. John. The B.C. Games have partnered with the NOURISH program to package unserved leftover food from the games into single-serve meals. Those meals are then used by the Fort St. John Salvation Army.
Indigenous Cultural Space open today
The Indigenous Cultural Space at Centennial Park is open today from 10am – 2pm. There are traditional paintings inside and outside which depict the Dane-zaa Dreamers who could bring back songs. The paintings show a variety of animals, people and nature. Doig Councillor Garry Oker said that when he’s painting he lets the creative energy flow through him often not having a plan for what the final piece will look like. Garry said it is awesome to see the kids come inside with looks of awe on their faces.