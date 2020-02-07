FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Staff of the city of Fort St. John will be holding the Let’s Talk 2020 Budget – Drop in and public meeting on Monday, February 10th, 2020.

This public event is regarding the city’s draft Capital and Operating budgets for 2020.

Starting at 5:00 pm, city staff share you can view display panels about the budget set up at City Hall in the Council Chambers. This is an opportunity to discuss the Budget with city staff and Council in an informal drop-in.

- Advertisement -

Following the drop-in, at 6:00 p.m., a public meeting will be presented by David Joy the General Manager of Corporate Services for the city of Fort St. John.

This public meeting is an opportunity for the public to make comments or ask questions about the budget.

To view the FB Event Page; CLICK HERE