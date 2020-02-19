Lina Streeper wins 2020 World Champion Dog Race at 73rd Annual Trappers Festival

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Local dog sledder, Lina Streeper, is world champion after winning the 2020 World Champion Dog Race, on Saturday, February 15, at the 73rd Annual Trappers Festival in The Pas, Manitoba.

For Streeper, this is the first time she has won the three-day World Champion Dog Race, as she placed second last year, and is the second woman to have won this race with Anny Malo being the first woman last year.

Streeper came in first with a total time of six hours, 17 minutes and 42 seconds, with Malo coming in second six hours, 19 minutes and one second, about an 80-second difference behind Streeper.

- Advertisement -

Streeper’s husband, Blayne, came in fourth place for the race with a total time of six hours, 32 minutes and 35 seconds.

Coming in third, just ahead of Blayne, was Richard Beck with a total time of six hours, 28 minutes and 51 seconds.