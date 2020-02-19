Local 11-year-old released from hospital after vehicle incident

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St John RCMP has advised that the 11-year-old child that was involved in an incident yesterday sustained minor injuries and has since been released from the hospital.

At around 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, February 18, Fort St. John RCMP attended the scene of an 11-year-old pedestrian who was struck while crossing the street at the intersection of 87 Avenue and 87 Street.

The child was then rushed to the hospital for unknown injuries.

At the time of the incident, RCMP says the vehicle was headed westbound and the driver of that vehicle remained at the scene to assist with the investigation.

Anyone with information or may have been a witness to this incident is being asked to call the Fort St. John RCMP at 250-787-8100 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.