News

Local 11-year-old released from hospital after vehicle incident

Avatar
By Tracy Teves

Must Read

NewsTracy Teves - 0

North Peace Secondary Students won at the 26th Regional Skills Competition

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The results are in and several North Peace Secondary School (NPSS) students won at...
Read more
Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Blockade supporting Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs on rail line in Edmonton

EDMONTON — A blockade has been set up on a Canadian National Railway line on the western edge of Edmonton in...
Read more
NewsTracy Teves - 0

Local 11-year-old released from hospital after vehicle incident

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St John RCMP has advised that the 11-year-old child that was involved...
Read more
Avatar
Tracy Teveshttp://energeticcity.ca

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St John RCMP has advised that the 11-year-old child that was involved in an incident yesterday sustained minor injuries and has since been released from the hospital.

At around 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, February 18, Fort St. John RCMP attended the scene of an 11-year-old pedestrian who was struck while crossing the street at the intersection of 87 Avenue and 87 Street.

The child was then rushed to the hospital for unknown injuries.

- Advertisement -

At the time of the incident, RCMP says the vehicle was headed westbound and the driver of that vehicle remained at the scene to assist with the investigation.

Anyone with information or may have been a witness to this incident is being asked to call the Fort St. John RCMP at 250-787-8100 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Previous article2020 B.C. Winter Games Schedule – Fort St. John
Next articleBlockade supporting Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs on rail line in Edmonton

More Articles Like This

North Peace Secondary Students won at the 26th Regional Skills Competition

News Tracy Teves - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The results are in and several North Peace Secondary School (NPSS) students won at the recent 2020 Regional Skills...
Read more

Blockade supporting Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs on rail line in Edmonton

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
EDMONTON — A blockade has been set up on a Canadian National Railway line on the western edge of Edmonton in support of Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs...
Read more

2020 B.C. Winter Games Schedule – Fort St. John

News Adam Reaburn - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Over 1,000 athletes from all over B.C. will be in Fort St. John this weekend for the...
Read more

Carbon risk for Alberta’s public pension manager AIMCo questioned

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
EDMONTON — Alberta's largest labour organization says public-service pensions are being used to prop up the province's struggling fossil fuels industry at a time...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv