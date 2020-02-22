Sports

Local athletes compete in Cross-Country Skiing at 2020 BC Winter Games

Avatar
By Scott Brooks
Athletes participating in the cross-country skiing events at the 2020 B.C. Winter Games - BC Games Society

Must Read

SportsScott Brooks - 0

Local athletes compete in Cross-Country Skiing at 2020 BC Winter Games

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Day one of Cross-Country Skiing took place on Friday, February 21, for the 2020...
Read more
SportsScott Brooks - 0

Gymnasts from Dawson Creek take part in Gymnastics at BC Winter Games

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. -  Day one of Gymnastics has wrapped up at the 2020 B.C. Winter Games. In the...
Read more
SportsScott Brooks - 0

Medal picked up for Zone 8 in 400m Boys Short Track at Winter Games

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Another medal was picked up for Zone 8, Caribou-Northeast after the first day of...
Read more
Avatar
Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Day one of Cross-Country Skiing took place on Friday, February 21, for the 2020 B.C. Winter Games.

In the Interval Start Midget Boys Classic Technique event, Lucas Wuthrich, of Fort St. John, placed 17th.

Athletes to receive medals in the Interval Start Midget Boys Classic Technique event were Adam Heale, of Rossland, with gold, Nathan Achtem, of Kelowna, with silver, and Frankie Ayotte, of Salmon Arm, with bronze.

- Advertisement -

In the Interval Start Midget Girls Classic Technique event, Anika Wallen, of Williams Lake, placed fourth, while Stella Jarnagin, of Charlie Lake, placed 13th.

Athletes to receive medals in the Interval Start Midget Girls Classic Technique event included Ruby Serrouya, of Revelstoke, with gold, Ava Wimbush, of Smithers, with silver, and Maya Abraham, of Nelson, with bronze.

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Previous articleGymnasts from Dawson Creek take part in Gymnastics at BC Winter Games

More Articles Like This

Gymnasts from Dawson Creek take part in Gymnastics at BC Winter Games

Sports Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. -  Day one of Gymnastics has wrapped up at the 2020 B.C. Winter Games. In the All-Around Female JO 7 event,...
Read more

Medal picked up for Zone 8 in 400m Boys Short Track at Winter Games

Sports Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Another medal was picked up for Zone 8, Caribou-Northeast after the first day of Speed Skating at the 2020...
Read more

Sophie Stevens places 16th in Pre-Novice Women Figure Skating event at BC Winter Games

Sports Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The first day of Figure Skating at the 2020 B.C. Winter Games wrapped up at the arena in Taylor. Local...
Read more

Michael Ryder of Dawson Creek earns bronze in Special Olympics 222m Men Short Track

Sports Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Another medal has been added to Zone 8, Caribou-Northeast as an athlete picked up a medal in the Special...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv