Local athletes compete in Cross-Country Skiing at 2020 BC Winter Games

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Day one of Cross-Country Skiing took place on Friday, February 21, for the 2020 B.C. Winter Games.

In the Interval Start Midget Boys Classic Technique event, Lucas Wuthrich, of Fort St. John, placed 17th.

Athletes to receive medals in the Interval Start Midget Boys Classic Technique event were Adam Heale, of Rossland, with gold, Nathan Achtem, of Kelowna, with silver, and Frankie Ayotte, of Salmon Arm, with bronze.

In the Interval Start Midget Girls Classic Technique event, Anika Wallen, of Williams Lake, placed fourth, while Stella Jarnagin, of Charlie Lake, placed 13th.

Athletes to receive medals in the Interval Start Midget Girls Classic Technique event included Ruby Serrouya, of Revelstoke, with gold, Ava Wimbush, of Smithers, with silver, and Maya Abraham, of Nelson, with bronze.