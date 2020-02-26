NewsRegional

Local Conservationist and Hunter responds to Pacific Wild statement

By Tracy Teves

Tracy Teveshttp://energeticcity.ca

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – After Pacific Wild released its statement regarding the provincial governments’ Aerial Wolf Cull Program, Conservationist and Hunter, Robin Routledge feels the statement is a social attack on a scientifically proven wildlife management strategy.

Routledge serves as the Secretary for the Wild Sheep Society of BC, Co-Chair of the 7B Wildlife Roundtable, and Director for the B.C. Chapter of Backcountry Hunters and Anglers.

Routledge shares the wolf cull was implemented for aiding in saving the Central Mountain Caribou herds in the South Peace. Routledge goes on to say the statement by Pacific Wild is borderline fake news and is intended to hinder true wildlife conservation being conducted in the province.

Based on information in the ‘South Peace Caribou Recovery following Five Years of Experimental Wolf Reduction’ report by Mike Bridger, according to Bridger, aerial wolf reduction has been shown to be the most targeted and effective method of intensively reducing wolf populations over large geographic areas to elicit strong population responses in caribou herds. Both the efficacy and efficiency of the South Peace wolf reduction program has increased over time.

Pacific Wild released a Cease and Desist letter to B.C’s Minister of Forests Lands, Natural Resources Operations and Natural Development, Doug Donaldson regarding the province’s ongoing wolf cull and that aerial gunning is unlawful.

Pacific Wild is a wilderness and wildlife protection non-profit organization in British Columbia. One of its main campaigns is raising public awareness of the importance wolves play in British Columbia’s ecosystem and protecting wolves in the province. 

To read Bridger’s Report; CLICK HERE

To read about the success of the wolf cull; CLICK HERE 

To read about Pacific Wild; CLICK HERE

 

