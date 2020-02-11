Lots to celebrate at Annual Huskies Awards Banquet

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Huskies held their Annual Awards Banquet on Saturday, February 8, at the Fort St. John Legion.

This Awards Banquet was to recognize the many accomplishments that were made by Huskies players during the 2019-2020 season.

These awards come off of a great season as the Pups have managed to claim first place for the NWJHL playoffs and have won a total of 31 games out of 38 played so far this season.

One recipient to make note of is Jared Loewen for earning his third-straight Best Defenceman Award and an award for the Team’s Most Valuable Player.

Some other players to earn awards include Gary Loewen for Top Scorer and Joel Bourgeois as Unsung Hero.

The Huskies now have two games left to play of regular-season action with a home game this Friday, February 14, as they host the Fairview Flyers and a road game on Saturday as they face the North Peace Navigators.

Here is the full list of award recipients:

Most Valuable Player:

Jared Loewen

Outstanding Leadership and Dedication:

Jeridyn Loewen

President’s Award:

Bill and Kelly Snow

Rookie of the Year:

Connor Kindrat

Top Scorer:

Gary Loewen

Unsung Hero:

Joel Bourgeois

Best Defenceman:

Jared Loewen

Most Popular Player:

Aiden Tegart

Most Gentlemanly Player:

Nils Nemec

Most Exciting Player:

Brady Marzocco

Grit and Grind Award:

Dean Whitcomb