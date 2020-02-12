Canadian PressEnergy NewsNews

Manitoba government seeking injunction against rail blockade outside Winnipeg

Canadian Press
By Canadian Press

Must Read

NewsScott Brooks - 0

Skates, Skis & Skips: Winter Sports In The North Peace Exhibit on display at North Peace Museum

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - To celebrate winter sports in the spirit of the 2020 B.C. Winter Games, the...
Read more
Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Alimentation Couche-Tard ups offer for Australian convenience chain, says Caltex

Caltex Australia Ltd., Australia's largest retail fuel and convenience chain, says it has received a revised takeover offer from Alimentation...
Read more
Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Manitoba government seeking injunction against rail blockade outside Winnipeg

WINNIPEG — The Manitoba government is going to seek a court injunction to end a rail-line blockade west of...
Read more
Canadian Press
Canadian Press

WINNIPEG — The Manitoba government is going to seek a court injunction to end a rail-line blockade west of Winnipeg.

The blockade is one of many protests across the country over a Coastal GasLink natural gas pipeline in northern British Columbia that would cross the traditional territory of the Wet’suwet’en First Nation.

Protesters uploaded video on social media showing the Winnipeg blockade stopping trains in both directions on a main east-west Canadian National line.

- Advertisement -

Premier Brian Pallister says the province’s Justice Department will seek to obtain an injunction and have it enforced within a few days.

He says he respects the rights of protesters, but laws need to be applied.

Blockades in other provinces have cancelled more than 150 Via Rail passenger trains and forced a similar number of freight trains to sit idle.

Advertisement

“The point is to make sure that we’re standing up for the freedoms and rights of all people, and not standing back while two-tier justice happens in our province,” Pallister told The Canadian Press on Wednesday.

“As much as we will always respect the right of protesters to have a voice, they don’t have a veto and … they don’t have the right to put their rights ahead of everyone else and to disregard the laws of our province and country.”

Protesters said in a statement they are standing up for Indigneous rights.

“This is in support of Wet’suwet’en land defenders and hereditary chiefs who didn’t give consent,” the statement read.

Advertisement

“What’s happening can help our people and those who have conflict with industry in the future. Industry and police will have to think twice about how they handle projects and invading our territories.

“We hold all the cards and we aren’t going anywhere.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 12, 2020

Steve Lambert, The Canadian Press

Previous articleHigh on Ice Winter Festival Ice Fishing Derby this weekend at Charlie Lake
Next articleAlimentation Couche-Tard ups offer for Australian convenience chain, says Caltex

More Articles Like This

Skates, Skis & Skips: Winter Sports In The North Peace Exhibit on display at North Peace Museum

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - To celebrate winter sports in the spirit of the 2020 B.C. Winter Games, the Fort St. John North Peace...
Read more

Alimentation Couche-Tard ups offer for Australian convenience chain, says Caltex

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
Caltex Australia Ltd., Australia's largest retail fuel and convenience chain, says it has received a revised takeover offer from Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. The Australian company says...
Read more

Protesters to take cues from B.C. as Quebec premier urges end to rail blockade

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
KAHNAWAKE, Que. — Mohawks manning a barricade that has disrupted rail traffic near Montreal said Wednesday they'll remain in place as long as the RCMP is...
Read more

Alberta energy ‘war room’ chief apologizes for tweets attacking New York Times

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
CALGARY — The head of Alberta's $30-million-a-year energy war room is apologizing after the organization posted a lengthy social media response to an article in...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv