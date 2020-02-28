Many local athletes in Ontario for 2020 Special Olympics Canada Winter Games

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – A number of local athletes and coaches, from Northeast B.C. and the Peace Region, are currently in Thunder Bay, Ontario for the 2020 Special Olympics Canada Winter Games.

The sports that local athletes are competing in at the Canada Winter Games, along with 1,200 other athletes from across Canada, include five-pin bowling, snowshoeing, and curling.

From two-year-olds to mature adults, more than 45,000 athletes with an intellectual disability are registered in Special Olympics year-round programs across Canada. They are supported by more than 21,000 volunteers, including more than 16,000 trained coaches.

The 2020 Special Olympics Canada Winter Games continues until Saturday, February 29, in Thunder Bay, Ontario.

For more information, you can visit the Special Olympics website.