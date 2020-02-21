Medal count begins at 2020 BC Winter Games

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Day one of the 2020 B.C. Winter Games is underway in Fort St. John, and a number of zones have already received some medals.
For the medal count, as of 1:00 p.m. Friday, Fraser River has one silver medal, Vancouver-Coastal has a gold medal, and Vancouver Island-Central Coast has a bronze medal.
Results will continue to come in as the Games progress throughout the day and weekend.
Up-to-date results can be found on the B.C. Games website.
The 2020 B.C. Winter Games takes place now until Sunday, February 23 in Fort St. John.
A full sports schedule can be found at energeticcity.ca.