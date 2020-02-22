Medal picked up for Zone 8 in 400m Boys Short Track at Winter Games

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Another medal was picked up for Zone 8, Caribou-Northeast after the first day of Speed Skating at the 2020 B.C. Winter Games.

Benjamin Konwicki, of Prince George, managed to earn silver in the 400m Boys Short Track Speed Skating event.

Coming in first was Barnett Liu, of Surrey, and placing in third was Adam Turner of Kamloops.

- Advertisement -

Matthew Mitchell, of Fort St. John placed 10th, Henry Beatton, of Williams Lake, in 17th place, and Austin McGregor, of Taylor, in 18th.

In the 400m Girls Short Track event, Emma North, of Fort St. John came in sixth place, Cheyanne Key, of Fort St. John, in ninth, and Pareesa Jones, of Prince George, in 12th place.

Speed Skating events will continue tomorrow, Saturday, at the Pomeroy Sport Centre.