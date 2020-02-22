Michael Ryder of Dawson Creek earns bronze in Special Olympics 222m Men Short Track

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Another medal has been added to Zone 8, Caribou-Northeast as an athlete picked up a medal in the Special Olympics Speed Skating at the 2020 B.C. Winter Games.
Michael Ryder, of Dawson Creek, managed to pick up a bronze medal after placing third in the Special Olympics 222m Men Short Track.
Tied for gold was Trevor Chang, of Vancouver, and Johnathan Berkowski, of Coquitlam.
Earlier in the day, Kianna Sherk from Dawson Creek placed third in the Special Olympics 222m Women Short Track with a time of 44.628 seconds.