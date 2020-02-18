Mile Zero Meltdown returns with Buckcherry

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – Mile Zero Meltdown returns to Dawson Creek with Buckcherry, Bif Naked and guests Age of Days.

The annual show, presented by 97.7 Rock, will happen Friday, May 1, 2020, at the Encana Events Centre.

Tickets will be available for purchase on Friday, February 21st at 10:00 a.m. MST. Tickets are priced at $39 and $49 plus applicable fees.

Tickets may be purchased online at www.tigerboxofficeplus.ca by phone at 1-877-339-8499 or 1-877-782-7449 and in person at the Tiger Box Office Plus location at the Encana Events Centre or at Systems Sound Source Ticket Outlet in Fort St John.